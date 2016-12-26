PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) Position Boosted by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,550 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.5% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $13,013,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 101,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.6% in the second quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 3,540,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,037,000 after buying an additional 424,100 shares in the last quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5,341.9% in the second quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ now owns 815,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,419,000 after buying an additional 800,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.2% in the second quarter. Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX now owns 373,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,610,000 after buying an additional 21,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo Inc. (NYSE:PEP) traded down 0.25% on Monday, hitting $105.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,769,303 shares. PepsiCo Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $110.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.51.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.16% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business earned $16 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo Inc. will post $4.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Bank of America Corp. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.72 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.56.

PepsiCo, Inc is a food and beverage company. The Company, through its operations, bottlers, contract manufacturers and other third parties, is engaged in making, marketing, distributing and selling a range of beverages, foods and snacks, serving in over 200 countries and territories. The Company operates through six segments, namely, Frito-Lay North America (FLNA); Quaker Foods North America (QFNA); North America Beverages (NAB); Latin America, which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Latin America; Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA), which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Asia, Middle East and North Africa.

