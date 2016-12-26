Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Has $1,576,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. held its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,521 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 0.4% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,675,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,607,000 after buying an additional 1,587,804 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,721,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,106,000 after buying an additional 358,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 8,980,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,585,000 after buying an additional 303,034 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,307,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,974,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,589,000 after buying an additional 610,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) traded up 0.06% during trading on Monday, hitting $116.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426,219 shares. The stock has a market cap of $89.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.54. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.71 and a 1-year high of $120.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business earned $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post $6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 42.09%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Has $1,576,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)” was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/penn-davis-mcfarland-inc-has-1576000-position-in-honeywell-international-inc-hon/1133525.html.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down from $127.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, October 10th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (down from $128.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $132.24 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.74.

In related news, Director Bradley T. Sheares sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $329,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,607.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total value of $197,290.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc (Honeywell) is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates in three segments: Aerospace, Automation and Control Solutions (ACS), and Performance Materials and Technologies (PMT). Its Aerospace segment supplies aircraft engines, integrated avionics, systems and service solutions, and related products and services for aircraft manufacturers, airlines, aircraft operators, military services, and defense and space contractors.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.