Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) Shares Bought by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 758,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,647 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp. were worth $23,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. by 24.7% in the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,652,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,960,000 after buying an additional 326,830 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. by 3.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,868,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,055,000 after buying an additional 192,546 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Davis Rea LTD. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. by 1.1% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. by 10.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 40,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA) traded down 0.51% during trading on Monday, reaching $31.43. 126,310 shares of the company were exchanged. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $32.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $970 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Pembina Pipeline Corp. had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp. will post $0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Pembina Pipeline Corp.’s payout ratio is 181.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PBA shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, GMP Securities upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.64.

About Pembina Pipeline Corp.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (Pembina) is a transportation and midstream service provider. The Company operates through four segments: Conventional Pipelines, Oil Sands & Heavy Oil, Gas Services and Midstream. Pembina owns and operates an integrated system of pipelines that transport various hydrocarbon liquids, including conventional and synthetic crude oil, heavy oil and oil sands products, condensate (diluent) and natural gas liquids (NGL) produced in western Canada and ethane produced in North Dakota.

