PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) Coverage Initiated at Piper Jaffray Cos.

Piper Jaffray Cos. began coverage on shares of PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Cos.’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 90.48% from the company’s current price.

PDLI has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PDL BioPharma in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) opened at 2.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03. The stock has a market cap of $347.63 million, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53. PDL BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $3.84.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. PDL BioPharma had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 49.04%. The business earned $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PDL BioPharma will post $0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KCG Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 43.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 106.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 16,821 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 23.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc, formerly Protein Design Labs, Inc, manages a portfolio of patents and royalty assets, consisting of its Queen et al. patents, license agreements with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, and royalty and other assets acquired. The Company provides non-dilutive growth capital and financing solutions to late-stage public and private healthcare companies and offers immediate financial monetization of royalty streams to companies, academic institutions and inventors.

