Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) CFO Steffan Tomlinson Sells 2,332 Shares

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW) CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 2,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.13, for a total value of $294,135.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,976,845.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW) opened at 127.40 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.09 and a 1-year high of $180.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.71 and a 200-day moving average of $139.05. The stock’s market capitalization is $11.68 billion.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The network technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $398.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.20 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.75%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc. will post $2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays PLC decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, November 28th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 59.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 774 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.3% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 814 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 110.0% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 840 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc offers a next-generation security platform. The Company’s security platform consists of three elements: Next-Generation Firewall, Advanced Endpoint Protection and Threat Intelligence Cloud. Its Next-Generation Firewall delivers application, user and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats integrated within the firewall through its hardware and software architecture.

