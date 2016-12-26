OXiGENE Inc. (MATN) Director Acquires $10,500.00 in Stock

OXiGENE Inc. (NASDAQ:MATN) Director Donald Rogers Reynolds bought 30,000 shares of OXiGENE stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $10,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

OXiGENE Inc. (NASDAQ:MATN) opened at 0.415 on Monday. OXiGENE Inc. has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.02. The firm’s market cap is $11.02 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60.

OXiGENE (NASDAQ:MATN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that OXiGENE Inc. will post ($0.57) EPS for the current fiscal year.

OXiGENE Company Profile

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc, formerly OXiGENE, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of vascular disrupting agents (VDAs) for the treatment of cancer. The Company is engaged in developing two clinical stage investigational drugs: VDAs-CA4P and OXi4503. Its lead compound is CA4P, which is also known as combretastatin A4-phosphate, fosbretabulin tromethamine, fosbretabulin and ZYBRESTAT.

