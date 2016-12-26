Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD) CEO Sells $106,273.64 in Stock

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith sold 7,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $106,273.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,015.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Peter Wrighton-Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Peter Wrighton-Smith sold 1,140 shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $17,100.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Peter Wrighton-Smith sold 61,808 shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $927,120.00.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) opened at 14.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.56. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The firm’s market cap is $334.74 million.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.15. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC had a negative return on equity of 28.36% and a negative net margin of 30.17%. The company earned $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC will post ($1.16) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC by 22.6% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 103,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC by 28.2% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 700,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 154,125 shares in the last quarter. CAM Group Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC by 183.8% in the third quarter. CAM Group Holding A S now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 129,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC by 26.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 10,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Societe Generale purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC during the second quarter worth $114,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC in a research report on Sunday, September 11th.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a global, commercial-stage diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing tests for the management of immune-regulated conditions. The Company’s T-SPOT technology platform allows it to measure the responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

