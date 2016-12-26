Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.15.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total value of $79,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 38,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,627.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $86,511.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,976.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. New York Life Trust Co. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. New York Life Trust Co. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 129.1% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) opened at 86.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.27. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $66.48 and a 52 week high of $89.66.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post $4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.11%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc is a holding company. The Company provides advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. The Company’s branded networks and agencies operate in all markets around the world and provide a range of services, which it groups into four disciplines: advertising, customer relationship management (CRM), public relations and specialty communications.

