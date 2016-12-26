OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $2,185,000 Position in American Electric Power Co. (AEP)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Co. (NYSE:AEP) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.4% in the second quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,612,000 after buying an additional 16,227 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.1% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 999,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,197,000 after buying an additional 57,920 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,074,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,287,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 14.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 293,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,814,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $261,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co. (NYSE:AEP) traded down 0.11% on Monday, reaching $63.17. 1,121,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.75 and its 200 day moving average is $64.87. American Electric Power Co. has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $71.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 0.18.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm earned $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Co. will post $3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 163.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AEP shares. Citigroup Inc. boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. KeyCorp set a $72.50 price objective on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks Inc. upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc (AEP) is a public utility holding company that owns, directly or indirectly, all of the outstanding common stock of its public utility subsidiaries and varying percentages of other subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing.

