OceanaGold Co. (OGC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James Financial Inc.

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James Financial Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a C$5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$6.00. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.45% from the company’s current price.
OGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of OceanaGold from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of OceanaGold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanaGold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.31.
OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) opened at 3.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67.
About OceanaGold
OceanaGold Corporation is an Australia-based gold mining and exploration company. The Company is engaged in the production of gold. The Company operates through three segments: New Zealand, the Philippines and the USA. Its asset portfolio consists of the Macraes Operations (Macraes), which include the operating Macraes open pit gold mines and Frasers underground gold mine; the Didipio Operations (Didipio), which includes an open pit that commenced commercial production, and an underground mine; the Waihi Gold Mine Operation (Waihi), which includes the Martha open pit and Correnso underground gold mine, and the Haile Gold Mine Project (Haile).
