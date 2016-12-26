OceanaGold Co. (OGC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James Financial Inc.

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James Financial Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a C$5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$6.00. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.45% from the company’s current price.

OGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of OceanaGold from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of OceanaGold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanaGold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.31.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) opened at 3.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/oceanagold-co-ogc-stock-rating-upgraded-by-raymond-james-financial-inc/1132675.html.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation is an Australia-based gold mining and exploration company. The Company is engaged in the production of gold. The Company operates through three segments: New Zealand, the Philippines and the USA. Its asset portfolio consists of the Macraes Operations (Macraes), which include the operating Macraes open pit gold mines and Frasers underground gold mine; the Didipio Operations (Didipio), which includes an open pit that commenced commercial production, and an underground mine; the Waihi Gold Mine Operation (Waihi), which includes the Martha open pit and Correnso underground gold mine, and the Haile Gold Mine Project (Haile).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.