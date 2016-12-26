Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) Stake Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,502,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,646 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corp. were worth $765,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,130,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,876,000 after buying an additional 1,107,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 20,633,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,612,000 after buying an additional 475,496 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 16,350,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,246,000 after buying an additional 446,361 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,651,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,371,000 after buying an additional 158,564 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. by 4.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,666,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,955,000 after buying an additional 469,828 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) opened at 72.11 on Monday. The stock’s market capitalization is $55.11 billion. Occidental Petroleum Corp. has a 1-year low of $58.24 and a 1-year high of $78.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.32.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Occidental Petroleum Corp. had a negative net margin of 52.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Corp. will post ($0.87) earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is -42.34%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OXY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.11 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.88.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $658,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,637,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,820,739.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Chazen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $138,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,581,619 shares in the company, valued at $109,321,505.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum Corp.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates through three segments: oil and gas, chemical (OxyChem), and midstream and marketing. The oil and gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

