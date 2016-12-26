NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Drexel Hamilton cut shares of NXP Semiconductors NV from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. SunTrust Banks Inc. reissued a buy rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors NV in a research report on Saturday, October 1st. AlphaValue cut shares of NXP Semiconductors NV to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of NXP Semiconductors NV from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors NV and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.63.

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) opened at 98.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 1.43. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $107.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.89.

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 million. NXP Semiconductors NV had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post $5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors NV by 542.2% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors NV during the second quarter worth $114,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in NXP Semiconductors NV by 6,000.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors NV by 260.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coconut Grove Bank raised its position in NXP Semiconductors NV by 1.4% in the third quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXP) is a holding company. The Company operates as a semiconductor company and a long-standing supplier. The Company provides high performance mixed signal and standard product solutions. The Company’s segments include High Performance Mixed Signal (HPMS), Standard Products (SP), and Corporate and Other.

