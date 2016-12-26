NVE Corp. (NVEC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVE Corp. (NASDAQ:NVEC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “NVE Corp. is a recognized leader in the practical commercialization of spintronics, which many experts believe represents the next generation of microelectronics. NVE’s products include magnetic sensors and couplers which revolutionize data acquisition and transfer. “

Shares of NVE Corp. (NASDAQ:NVEC) opened at 70.47 on Wednesday. NVE Corp. has a 52 week low of $45.47 and a 52 week high of $71.13. The company has a market cap of $340.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.81.

NVE Corp. (NASDAQ:NVEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. NVE Corp. had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 44.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVE Corp. will post $2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. NVE Corp.’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

In other news, Director Terrence Glarner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $66,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NVE Corp. by 8.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 500,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,508,000 after buying an additional 40,264 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVE Corp. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 277,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,345,000 after buying an additional 10,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NVE Corp. by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after buying an additional 20,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in NVE Corp. by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 152,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in NVE Corp. by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 131,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

About NVE Corp.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store and transmit information. The Company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data. The Company has also licensed its spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology (MRAM).

