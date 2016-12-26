Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 45.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,531 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 30,278 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. were worth $9,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. WealthTrust Arizona LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. by 0.9% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Live Your Vision LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. by 0.5% in the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,152 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. by 90.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) traded up 0.46% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,118,471 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.91 and its 200-day moving average is $94.11. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $64.51 and a 52 week high of $111.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Norfolk Southern Corp. had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post $5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Norfolk Southern Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/norfolk-southern-corp-nsc-shares-bought-by-state-of-tennessee-treasury-department/1133335.html.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Vertical Research upgraded Norfolk Southern Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Argus upgraded Norfolk Southern Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.60 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America Corp. upgraded Norfolk Southern Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern Corp. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.85.

In other Norfolk Southern Corp. news, VP James A. Hixon sold 35,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $3,387,236.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 142,647 shares in the company, valued at $13,708,376.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.21, for a total value of $197,925.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,560 shares in the company, valued at $780,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corp. Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a holding company engaged in the rail transportation business. The Company operates approximately 20,000 miles of road primarily in the East and Midwest. The Company is engaged in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East and Midwest.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.