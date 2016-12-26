Nord/LB Reiterates €154.00 Price Target for Linde AG (LIN)

Nord/LB set a €154.00 ($160.42) price target on Linde AG (ETR:LIN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €148.00 ($154.17) price target on Linde AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €168.00 ($175.00) price target on Linde AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Baader Bank set a €180.00 ($187.50) price target on Linde AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. DZ Bank AG reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Linde AG in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €118.00 ($122.92) price target on Linde AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde AG presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €156.29 ($162.80).

Linde AG (ETR:LIN) opened at 157.868 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €154.97 and its 200 day moving average is €143.42. The firm has a market cap of €29.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.811. Linde AG has a one year low of €113.97 and a one year high of €164.99.

Linde AG Company Profile

Linde AG is a Germany-based gas and engineering company that operates through three segments: Gases, Engineering and Other. The Gases segment offers a wide range of compressed and liquefied -gases, as well as chemicals to various industries, including energy, steel production, chemical processing, environmental protection and welding, as well as in food processing, glass production and electronics.

