Nord/LB Analysts Give Volkswagen AG (VOW3) a €125.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €125.00 ($130.21) price target on Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. reissued a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen AG in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays PLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen AG in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen AG in a report on Friday, September 23rd. equinet AG set a €166.00 ($172.92) price target on Volkswagen AG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, DZ Bank AG reissued a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen AG in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €136.46 ($142.14).

Shares of Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) opened at 137.359 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €124.02 and a 200-day moving average price of €121.56. Volkswagen AG has a 52-week low of €92.78 and a 52-week high of €140.00. The firm has a market cap of €68.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.307.

About Volkswagen AG

Volkswagen AG is an automobile manufacturer and a carmaker. The Company develops vehicles and components for its brands. It also produces and sells vehicles. The activities of its Passenger Cars segment cover the development of vehicles and engines, the production and sale of passenger cars, and the corresponding genuine parts business.

