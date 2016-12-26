New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 254,100 Shares of Xerox Corp. (XRX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Xerox Corp. (NYSE:XRX) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,470,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xerox Corp. were worth $25,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xerox Corp. by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,855,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,711,000 after buying an additional 4,290,807 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Xerox Corp. by 7.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 67,253,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,235,000 after buying an additional 4,645,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Xerox Corp. by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 28,942,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,666,000 after buying an additional 173,697 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Xerox Corp. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,603,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,364,000 after buying an additional 210,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Xerox Corp. by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 15,846,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,383,000 after buying an additional 492,903 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xerox Corp. (NYSE:XRX) traded down 0.67% during trading on Monday, hitting $8.95. 5,953,285 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66. Xerox Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $11.39.

Xerox Corp. (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Xerox Corp. had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business earned $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Xerox Corp. will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0775 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Xerox Corp.’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

XRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vetr cut shares of Xerox Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.96 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Xerox Corp. in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xerox Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Xerox Corp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Brean Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xerox Corp. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.05.

In other news, CFO Leslie F. Varon sold 3,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $33,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ursula M. Burns sold 74,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $711,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Corp. Company Profile

Xerox Corporation is engaged in imaging, business process, analytics, automation and user-centric insights. The Company’s segments include Services, Document Technology and Other. The Company’s Services segment comprises two types of service offerings: Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and Document Outsourcing (DO).

