New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $26,302,000 Stake in Whirlpool Corp. (WHR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Whirlpool Corp. (NYSE:WHR) by 12.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Whirlpool Corp. were worth $26,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WHR. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $81,358,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool Corp. by 4,441.1% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 388,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,821,000 after buying an additional 380,422 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool Corp. by 68.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 804,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,008,000 after buying an additional 327,929 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $37,388,000. Finally, Anchor Bolt Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool Corp. by 150.1% in the second quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 320,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,365,000 after buying an additional 192,190 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Whirlpool Corp. (NYSE:WHR) traded up 0.52% during trading on Monday, hitting $181.95. The company had a trading volume of 561,408 shares. Whirlpool Corp. has a 52 week low of $123.60 and a 52 week high of $194.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.94.

Whirlpool Corp. (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.22. Whirlpool Corp. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm earned $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Corp. will post $14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Whirlpool Corp.’s payout ratio is 34.93%.

WHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Gabelli lowered Whirlpool Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool Corp. in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners lowered Whirlpool Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Whirlpool Corp. from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.88.

About Whirlpool Corp.

Whirlpool Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of home appliances. The Company manufactures products in approximately 15 countries and markets products around the world under brand names, such as Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, Jenn-Air and Indesit. The Company’s segments include North America, Latin America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and Asia.

