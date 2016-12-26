New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 8,225 Shares of Abiomed Inc. (ABMD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,225 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $25,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABMD. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 53.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.5% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) remained flat at $112.38 during trading on Monday. 142,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.08. Abiomed Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $132.95.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Abiomed had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $103 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Abiomed’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abiomed Inc. will post $1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Abiomed in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.14.

In related news, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc is a provider of temporary percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices. The Company offers care to heart failure patients. The Company operates in the segment of the research, development and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products that are designed to enable the heart to rest, heal and recover by improving blood flow to the coronary arteries and end-organs and/or temporarily performing the pumping function of the heart.

