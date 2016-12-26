New Jersey Resources Corp. (NJR) Research Coverage Started at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources Corp. (NYSE:NJR) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NJR. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources Corp. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources Corp. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources Corp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Argus restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources Corp. in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Jersey Resources Corp. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.30.

Shares of New Jersey Resources Corp. (NYSE:NJR) opened at 36.40 on Wednesday. New Jersey Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $38.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average of $34.94. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.38.

New Jersey Resources Corp. (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $469.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.98 million. New Jersey Resources Corp. had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Corp. will post $1.70 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. New Jersey Resources Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.46%.

In related news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $36,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NJR. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp. by 0.3% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. National Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp. by 0.9% in the second quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp. by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp. by 0.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Corp. Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) is an energy services holding company that provides retail and wholesale energy services to customers primarily in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, Appalachian, Northeastern, and Western market areas of the United States, as well as Canada. The Company operates within four reportable business segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services and Midstream (formerly Energy Holdings).

