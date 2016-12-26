NeoPhotonics Corp. (NPTN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NeoPhotonics Corp. (NYSE:NPTN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.70.

Several analysts have commented on NPTN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics Corp. in a report on Sunday. Piper Jaffray Cos. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics Corp. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of NeoPhotonics Corp. in a report on Thursday.

NeoPhotonics Corp. (NYSE:NPTN) traded down 2.68% during trading on Monday, reaching $10.91. 494,132 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s market cap is $461.75 million. NeoPhotonics Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $18.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average is $13.20.

NeoPhotonics Corp. (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $103.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.04 million. NeoPhotonics Corp. had a positive return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Corp. will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics Corp. by 1,575.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics Corp. during the third quarter valued at $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics Corp. during the third quarter valued at $167,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics Corp. during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics Corp. during the second quarter valued at $124,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Corp. Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures and markets optoelectronic products that transmit, receive and switch digital optical signals for communications networks. The Company develops and manufactures Transmitter Products, Receiver Products and Switch Products that are used in ultra-high speed digital optical communications, high speed switching and provisioning, and access connections for wireless and fiber-to-the-home communications networks.

