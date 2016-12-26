Navistar International Corp.’s (NAV) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG restated their hold rating on shares of Navistar International Corp. (NYSE:NAV) in a research report released on Friday morning. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $21.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Aegis began coverage on Navistar International Corp. in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navistar International Corp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. RBC Capital Markets restated a sector perform rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Navistar International Corp. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Navistar International Corp. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Navistar International Corp. from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Navistar International Corp. has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Navistar International Corp. (NYSE:NAV) opened at 31.75 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.59 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average is $19.69. Navistar International Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $32.84.

Navistar International Corp. (NYSE:NAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.67. The company earned $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. Analysts predict that Navistar International Corp. will post $0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Navistar International Corp. by 11.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Navistar International Corp. by 25.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Navistar International Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Navistar International Corp. by 66.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navistar International Corp. Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation (NIC) is a holding company, whose principal operating subsidiaries are Navistar, Inc and Navistar Financial Corporation (NFC). The Company is a manufacturer of International brand commercial and military trucks, MaxxForce brand diesel engines, IC Bus (IC) brand school and commercial buses, as well as a provider of service parts for trucks and diesel engines.

