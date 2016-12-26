Nationwide Fund Advisors Sells 130,103 Shares of Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Nationwide Fund Advisors reduced its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130,103 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $12,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPT. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.6% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 8,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 21.2% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13.8% in the second quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,521,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,984,000 after buying an additional 305,303 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10.2% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 817.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,614,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,166,000 after buying an additional 2,329,541 shares during the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) traded up 0.50% during trading on Monday, reaching $83.18. 393,733 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.39. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $69.76 and a 52 week high of $90.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.52.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 94.44% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post $8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.40%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Nationwide Fund Advisors Sells 130,103 Shares of Camden Property Trust (CPT)” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/nationwide-fund-advisors-sells-130103-shares-of-camden-property-trust-cpt/1133280.html.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPT shares. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup Inc. reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America Corp. raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William B. Mcguire sold 2,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $173,658.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. The Company operates in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities segment.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.