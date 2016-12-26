Mxc Capital Limited (MXCP) Insider Peter Martin Rigg Purchases 840,000 Shares

Mxc Capital Limited (LON:MXCP) insider Peter Martin Rigg acquired 840,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £16,800 ($20,851.43).

Mxc Capital Limited (LON:MXCP) opened at 1.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.85. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 65.62 million. Mxc Capital Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 1.51 and a 12-month high of GBX 4.00.

WARNING: This piece was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/mxc-capital-limited-mxcp-insider-peter-martin-rigg-purchases-840000-shares/1132683.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Mxc Capital Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mxc Capital Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.