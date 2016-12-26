Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. (MNR) is Boulegeris Investments Inc.’s Largest Position

Boulegeris Investments Inc. increased its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,313,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 69,859 shares during the period. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. accounts for about 20.9% of Boulegeris Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Boulegeris Investments Inc.’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. were worth $33,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 41,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. by 3.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. by 21.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. (NYSE:MNR) traded up 0.61% during trading on Monday, hitting $14.84. The company had a trading volume of 234,188 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 0.52. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $14.98.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 million. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. will post $0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.01%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson set a $16.00 target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

In other Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 11,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $153,995.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in ownership of real estate. Its investment focus is to own industrial buildings, leased primarily to investment-grade tenants on long-term net-leases. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT investment securities.

