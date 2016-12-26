Mobileye NV (MBLY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobileye NV (NYSE:MBLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Mobileye N.V. engages in designing and developing software and related technologies for camera-based advanced driver assistance systems. The company offers software algorithms and EyeQ chips that perform detailed interpretations of the visual field to anticipate possible collisions with other vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists, animals, debris, and other obstacles; and detect roadway markings, such as lanes, road boundaries, barriers, and related items, as well as identify and read traffic signs and traffic lights. Mobileye N.V. is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. “

MBLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. CLSA reissued a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Mobileye NV in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Vetr lowered Mobileye NV from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $46.15 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Co. reissued an outperform rating and set a $52.50 price target on shares of Mobileye NV in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Cos. set a $60.00 price target on Mobileye NV and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks Inc. assumed coverage on Mobileye NV in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mobileye NV has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.42.

Shares of Mobileye NV (NYSE:MBLY) opened at 34.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 86.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average is $41.76. Mobileye NV has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

Mobileye NV (NYSE:MBLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.51 million. Mobileye NV had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 29.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mobileye NV will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mobileye NV stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileye NV (NYSE:MBLY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileye N.V. is engaged in the development of computer vision and machine learning, data analysis, localization and mapping for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. The Company operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) and aftermarket (AM).

