Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $76,895,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,435,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,240 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Charles Schwab Corp. were worth $76,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Corp. by 3.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corp. by 12.1% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corp. by 10.6% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corp. by 38.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corp. by 141.3% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) opened at 40.32 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Corp. has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $40.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.68. The firm has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.75.

The Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm earned $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Charles Schwab Corp. had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corp. will post $1.30 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The Charles Schwab Corp.’s payout ratio is presently 22.95%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $76,895,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/mitsubishi-ufj-trust-banking-corp-has-76895000-position-in-the-charles-schwab-corp-schw/1133127.html.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Bank of America Corp. upgraded The Charles Schwab Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.51 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Group lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab Corp. from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab Corp. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks Inc. upgraded The Charles Schwab Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

In other news, EVP Terri R. Kallsen sold 8,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $267,182.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,247.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Walter W. Bettinger sold 612,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $19,981,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 956,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,228,386.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Charles Schwab Corp.

The Charles Schwab Corporation is a savings and loan holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, money management and financial advisory services. The Company provides financial services to individuals and institutional clients through two segments: Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.