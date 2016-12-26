Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Position in MetLife Inc. (MET)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,154,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,941 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $95,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth about $110,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 0.3% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 0.3% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in MetLife by 51.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) opened at 54.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.70. MetLife Inc. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $58.09.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 5.58%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife Inc. will post $4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.23%.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 4th. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America Corp. set a $51.00 price objective on MetLife and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.35.

In related news, EVP Frans Hijkoop sold 14,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $842,531.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,964,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria R. Morris sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc (MetLife) is a provider of life insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management. The Company’s segments include Retail; Group, Voluntary & Worksite Benefits; Corporate Benefit Funding; Latin America (collectively, the Americas); Asia, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

