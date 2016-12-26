Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.15.

Shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) opened at 6.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a market cap of $206.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.17 and a beta of 2.39. Mitek Systems has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $9.49.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business earned $9.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James B. Debello sold 22,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $123,180.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 942,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,101,548.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Russell C. Clark sold 15,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $83,038.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,823.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITK. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 42.9% in the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 92,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 254.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 687,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 493,525 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 37.7% in the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 651,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 178,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers. The Company’s technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard.

