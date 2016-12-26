Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) is Private Trust Co. NA’s 5th Largest Position

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,567 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Microsoft Corp. accounts for about 1.9% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Microsoft Corp. were worth $7,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Microsoft Corp. by 6.6% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Microsoft Corp. by 9.0% in the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 2,535 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Microsoft Corp. during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft Corp. during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in Microsoft Corp. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) remained flat at $63.24 during midday trading on Monday. 12,403,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Microsoft Corp. has a 12 month low of $48.03 and a 12 month high of $64.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.95 and its 200 day moving average is $57.17.

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The software giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Microsoft Corp. had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corp. will post $2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Microsoft Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr downgraded shares of Microsoft Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.65 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Jaffray Cos. began coverage on shares of Microsoft Corp. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft Corp. in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. RBC Capital Markets set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America Corp. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Microsoft Corp. in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.53.

In related news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $302,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,354,879.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Gates III sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $121,560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses and supports a range of software products, services and devices. Its segments are Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. Its products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

