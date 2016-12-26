Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Argus

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price hoisted by Argus from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna set a $24.00 price target on Micron Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Cowen and Company increased their price target on Micron Technology from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. restated a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Micron Technology from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Vetr lowered Micron Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $24.93 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.48.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) opened at 23.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average is $16.29. The firm’s market cap is $24.19 billion. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $23.49.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post $2.42 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Micron Technology news, VP Brian Shirley sold 90,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $1,605,849.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 397,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,087,189.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $1,107,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 358,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,305,770.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $3,441,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 11.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 269,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 27,930 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,943,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 41,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 115,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
