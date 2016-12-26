Merus Labs International (MSLI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Merus Labs International (NASDAQ: MSLI):

  • 12/16/2016 – Merus Labs International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Paradigm Capital. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $1.60.
  • 12/16/2016 – Merus Labs International had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock, down previously from $1.75.
  • 12/15/2016 – Merus Labs International had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $2.40.
  • 12/13/2016 – Merus Labs International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.
  • 11/8/2016 – Merus Labs International had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Shares of Merus Labs International Inc. (NASDAQ:MSLI) opened at 0.8713 on Monday. Merus Labs International Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06. The company’s market cap is $101.94 million.

Merus Labs International Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and licensing of branded prescription pharmaceutical products. It acquires, in-licenses, markets and distributes pharmaceutical products in Canada and internationally. Its products include nitrates portfolio, such as Elantan, Isoket and Deponit; Sintrom; Emselex/Enablex; Surgestone and Provames; Speciafoldine; Tredemine; Salagen; Estraderm MX, and Vancocin.

