Medifast Inc. (MED) Stake Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Medifast Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 10.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Medifast were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MED. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Medifast by 98.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Medifast by 3,830.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medifast during the third quarter worth $136,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Medifast during the second quarter worth $190,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medifast during the second quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Inc. (NYSE:MED) traded up 0.31% on Monday, hitting $42.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,950 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $499.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.63. Medifast Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $43.15.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company earned $68.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.79 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medifast Inc. will post $1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.91%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.71 per share, for a total transaction of $387,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,062.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.02 per share, with a total value of $1,365,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,183.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc (Medifast) is engaged in the production, distribution and sale of weight loss, weight management and healthy living products, and other consumable health and diet products. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, Jason Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Take Shape For Life, Inc, Jason Enterprises, Inc, Medifast Franchise Systems (MFSI), Inc, Jason Properties, LLC, Medifast Nutrition, Inc and Seven Crondall, LLC.

