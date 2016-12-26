Medidata Solutions Inc. (MDSO) Shares Sold by Henderson Group PLC

Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Medidata Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the period. Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Medidata Solutions were worth $26,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 3.1% in the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 5.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 9.2% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 5.5% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medidata Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) remained flat at $50.25 during midday trading on Monday. 117,346 shares of the company traded hands. Medidata Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $57.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.75 and a 200 day moving average of $51.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.73 and a beta of 1.56.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.96 million. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medidata Solutions Inc. will post $1.02 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Medidata Solutions Inc. (MDSO) Shares Sold by Henderson Group PLC” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/medidata-solutions-inc-mdso-shares-sold-by-henderson-group-plc/1133177.html.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDSO. Pacific Crest set a $65.00 target price on shares of Medidata Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Jefferies Group upped their target price on shares of Medidata Solutions from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price objective on shares of Medidata Solutions from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

In other Medidata Solutions news, President Vries Glen Michael De sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total value of $410,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 942,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,581,972.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Steven Isaac Hirschfeld sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $561,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions Inc (Medidata) is a provider of cloud-based solutions for life sciences. The Company provides cloud-based solutions for clinical research in life sciences, offering platform technology that focuses on the clinical development. The Medidata Clinical Cloud provides a platform of technology and data analytics solutions designed to manage activities across clinical development.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medidata Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Medidata Solutions Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medidata Solutions Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.