MEDIASET ESPANA UNSP ADR EA REPR 1 (GETVY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDIASET ESPANA UNSP ADR EA REPR 1 (NASDAQ:GETVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA conducts television, cinema and music production operations. It also owns and operates the Spanish television station Telecinco as well as media and advertising companies. Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA is based in Madrid, Spain. “

MEDIASET ESPANA UNSP ADR EA REPR 1 (NASDAQ:GETVY) opened at 13.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05. MEDIASET ESPANA UNSP ADR EA REPR 1 has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $4394.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79.

