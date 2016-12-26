Mead Johnson Nutrition Co. (MJN) Position Decreased by Geneva Advisors LLC

Geneva Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Mead Johnson Nutrition Co. (NYSE:MJN) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Geneva Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mead Johnson Nutrition were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mead Johnson Nutrition by 0.9% in the second quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Kanaly Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Mead Johnson Nutrition by 810.3% in the second quarter. Kanaly Trust Co now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mead Johnson Nutrition during the second quarter valued at about $341,000. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mead Johnson Nutrition by 13.5% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mead Johnson Nutrition during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mead Johnson Nutrition Co. (NYSE:MJN) traded up 0.20% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.25. The company had a trading volume of 579,754 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.14 and a 200-day moving average of $80.97. Mead Johnson Nutrition Co. has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $94.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Mead Johnson Nutrition (NYSE:MJN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The business earned $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.43 million. Mead Johnson Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 119.05% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mead Johnson Nutrition Co. will post $3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Mead Johnson Nutrition’s payout ratio is 61.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Mead Johnson Nutrition in a report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $95.00 price objective on Mead Johnson Nutrition and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Mead Johnson Nutrition in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Citigroup Inc. cut their price objective on Mead Johnson Nutrition from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Mead Johnson Nutrition in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Mead Johnson Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.33.

In other Mead Johnson Nutrition news, Director Anna C. Catalano sold 656 shares of Mead Johnson Nutrition stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $49,193.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mead Johnson Nutrition

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (Mead Johnson) is a pediatric nutrition company. The Company manufactures, distributes and sells infant formulas, children’s nutrition and other nutritional products. The Company operates through three segments: Asia, North America/Europe and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes routine and specialty infant formulas, children’s milks and milk modifiers, dietary supplements for pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, pediatric vitamins, and products for pediatric metabolic disorders.

