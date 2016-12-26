McDermott International Inc. (MDR) Lifted to “Overweight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of McDermott International Inc. (NYSE:MDR) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning. KeyCorp currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Howard Weil cut McDermott International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded McDermott International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their target price on McDermott International from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McDermott International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of McDermott International in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.89.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) opened at 7.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.80 and a beta of 1.51. McDermott International has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $8.21.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $558.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.05 million. McDermott International had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McDermott International will post $0.30 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDermott International during the second quarter worth $101,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of McDermott International by 241.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 14,376 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of McDermott International by 2,863.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 19,985 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDermott International by 70.1% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDermott International during the second quarter worth $121,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc is a provider of integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. The Company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for complex offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

