Mattel Inc. (MAT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Mattel’s shares have underperformed the Zacks categorized Toys/Games/Hobby Products industry year-to-date. Lack of innovative schemes for brand awareness and brand innovation has been hurting the company’s revenues and point of sale momentum. Also, sluggish performance of certain segments and brands along with loss of Disney deal has added to the concerns. A challenging retail environment for toys along with unfavorable currency translations is further hampering the company’s performance. Even so, Mattel’s focus on improving POS through introduction of more products, brand innovation and strategic initiatives like entering into new categories and strengthening the Girls portfolio bode well. However, continuous competition from technology-based gaming companies poses a significant threat to Mattel’s market position. Moreover, costs related to sales boosting initiatives may keep profits under pressure in the near term.”

MAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Vetr raised Mattel from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.14 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.53.

Shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) opened at 28.34 on Tuesday. Mattel has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $34.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Mattel had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm earned $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mattel will post $1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Mattel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.16%.

In other news, Director Dominic Ng sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $277,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mattel by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,549,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,908,000 after buying an additional 1,019,897 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Mattel by 23.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,320,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,949,000 after buying an additional 3,344,171 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mattel by 2.4% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 13,524,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,187,000 after buying an additional 316,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mattel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,548,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,074,000 after buying an additional 291,707 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Mattel by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 10,273,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,075,000 after buying an additional 288,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc manufactures and markets a range of toy products around the world. The Company’s segments are North America; International and American Girl. Its portfolio of brands and products are grouped into approximately four major brand categories, including Mattel Girls & Boys Brands, Fisher-Price Brands, American Girl Brands and Construction and Arts & Crafts Brands.

