Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Manhattan Associates is a leading provider of technology-based solutions to improve supply chain effectiveness and efficiencies. The company’s solutions enhance distribution efficiencies through the integration of supply chain constituents, including manufacturers, distributors, retailers, suppliers, transportation providers and end consumers. Their solutions consist of software; services, including design, configuration, implementation, and training services, plus customer support and software upgrades; and hardware. “

Separately, Brean Capital restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.75.

Shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) opened at 53.58 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $44.14 and a one year high of $70.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.71 and its 200-day moving average is $57.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 66.06% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $152.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post $1.84 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/manhattan-associates-inc-manh-rating-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research/1132949.html.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $76,342,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 16,882.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 874,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,110,000 after buying an additional 869,802 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3,979.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 787,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,493,000 after buying an additional 768,050 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 6.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,872,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,319,000 after buying an additional 237,415 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 76.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after buying an additional 224,871 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc (Manhattan) is a developer and provider of supply chain commerce solutions. The Company has three geographical segments: the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and the Asia Pacific (APAC). It is engaged in developing, selling, deploying, servicing and maintaining software solutions designed to manage supply chains, inventory and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.