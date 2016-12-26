Magnetek Inc (NYSE:MAG) was upgraded by Raymond James Financial Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnetek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Magnetek from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Magnetek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Magnetek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of Magnetek (NYSE:MAG) opened at 10.39 on Thursday. Magnetek has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $18.12. The firm’s market capitalization is $838.14 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average is $14.24.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Magnetek Inc (MAG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James Financial Inc.” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/magnetek-inc-mag-stock-rating-upgraded-by-raymond-james-financial-inc/1132730.html.

About Magnetek

Magnetek, Inc (Magnetek) is a provider of digital power control systems that are used to control motion and power in material handling, elevator and mining applications. The Company’s products are sold directly or through manufacturers’ representatives to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for incorporation into their products, to system integrators and value-added resellers for assembly and incorporation into end-user systems, to distributors for resale to OEMs and contractors, and to end users for repair and replacement purposes.

