Macquarie Reaffirms Outperform Rating for USG Corp. (USG)

Macquarie reiterated their outperform rating on shares of USG Corp. (NYSE:USG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. Macquarie currently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on USG. Citigroup Inc. started coverage on USG Corp. in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks Inc. boosted their price objective on USG Corp. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Group restated a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of USG Corp. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Northcoast Research downgraded USG Corp. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded USG Corp. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. USG Corp. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.64.

USG Corp. (NYSE:USG) opened at 30.06 on Wednesday. USG Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $32.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.48.

USG Corp. (NYSE:USG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. USG Corp. had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 27.70%. The firm earned $767 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that USG Corp. will post $1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dominic A. Dannessa sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $42,882.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,185.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dominic A. Dannessa sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $32,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,973.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in USG Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $21,292,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in USG Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $18,725,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in USG Corp. by 1,695.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 673,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,407,000 after buying an additional 635,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in USG Corp. by 167.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 865,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,383,000 after buying an additional 542,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in USG Corp. by 7.1% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,376,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,987,000 after buying an additional 288,217 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USG Corp.

USG Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of building materials. The Company produces a range of products for use in new residential, new nonresidential, and residential and nonresidential repair and remodel construction, as well as products used in certain industrial processes. The Company’s segments include Gypsum, Ceilings, Distribution, and USG Boral Building Products.

