Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2,459,000 Position in Halliburton Co. (HAL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 9.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 28.9% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 143,543 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after buying an additional 32,209 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 15.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 41,655 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 497.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,473,431 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $112,022,000 after buying an additional 2,059,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at $904,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) traded down 0.42% during trading on Monday, reaching $54.84. 3,168,012 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.22. The stock’s market capitalization is $47.41 billion. Halliburton Co. has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $56.08.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company earned $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 33.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Halliburton Co. will post ($0.05) EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.98%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2,459,000 Position in Halliburton Co. (HAL)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/louisiana-state-employees-retirement-system-has-2459000-position-in-halliburton-co-hal/1133459.html.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Vetr upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.96 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup Inc. raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. FBR & Co raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $58,857.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James S. Brown sold 28,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,633.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company is a provider of services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry. The Company operates through two segments: the Completion and Production segment, and the Drilling and Evaluation segment. The Company’s Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion products and services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.