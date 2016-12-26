Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires Shares of 149,050 Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,171,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Garmin by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Garmin by 4.9% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 74,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 139,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the second quarter worth $10,402,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the second quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) remained flat at $50.47 during midday trading on Monday. 616,983 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.88. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.63.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Garmin had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm earned $722 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post $2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.52.

In other news, VP Andrew R. Etkind sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $104,847.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. (Garmin) and subsidiaries offer global positioning system (GPS) navigation and wireless devices and applications. Garmin designs, develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a family of hand-held, wearable, portable and fixed-mount GPS-enabled products and other navigation, communications, sensor-based and information products.

