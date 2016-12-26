Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reissued their buy rating on shares of Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $300.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. S&P Equity Research raised Lockheed Martin Corp. to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Vertical Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lockheed Martin Corp. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays PLC raised Lockheed Martin Corp. from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Vetr raised Lockheed Martin Corp. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $260.42 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Lockheed Martin Corp. from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.84.

Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT) opened at 249.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.82. Lockheed Martin Corp. has a 52-week low of $200.47 and a 52-week high of $269.90.

Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.49 billion. Lockheed Martin Corp. had a return on equity of 131.23% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corp. will post $12.19 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/lockheed-martin-corp-lmt-given-buy-rating-at-deutsche-bank-ag/1133050.html.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corp. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corp. during the second quarter worth about $319,000. V Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corp. by 4.2% in the second quarter. V Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corp. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americafirst Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corp. during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company. The Company is engaged in the research, design, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. It operates in five segments: Aeronautics; Information Systems & Global Solutions (IS&GS); Missiles and Fire Control (MFC); Mission Systems and Training (MST), and Space Systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.