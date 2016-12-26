Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE:LAD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Lithia Motors underperformed the Zacks-categorized Retail/Wholesale Auto/Truck industry so far this year. The company is under pressure due to extensive merchandise inventory. In addition, dependence on automakers and intensifying competition pose challenges for the company. The company also lowered its guidance for full-year 2016. Lithia Motors is also recording a significant decline in its financial position. Meanwhile, Lithia Motors has a mostly positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Lithia Motors continues to focus on enhancing shareholder value through regular share buybacks, dividend payments, expansion through acquisitions and store openings.”

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Stephens set a $114.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.20.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) opened at 97.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.82 and a 200-day moving average of $85.81. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $68.70 and a 12-month high of $110.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.10. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business earned $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post $7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/lithia-motors-inc-lad-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research/1132993.html.

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,277 shares in the company, valued at $10,599,869. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan O. Cain sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $71,032.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,294.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. PineBridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 7.0% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 19.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 494,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,275,000 after buying an additional 78,911 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at about $38,408,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Lithia Motors by 2.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lithia Motors by 35.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,643,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,006,000 after buying an additional 427,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc is an operator of automotive franchises and a retailer of new and used vehicles and services. The Company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. Its Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles of Chrysler, General Motors and Ford.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.