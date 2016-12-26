Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “The Liberty SiriusXM Group provides satellite radio services consists of commercial-free music, sports, news, talk, entertainment, traffic and weather. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is based in United States. “

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) opened at 34.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is $11.57 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.20. Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $28.04 and a 52 week high of $36.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation (Liberty) owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the media and entertainment industries. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company principally operates in North America. Its principal businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRIUS XM) and the Braves Holdings, LLC (Braves Holdings), and its equity affiliate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc (Live Nation).

