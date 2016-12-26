LHC Group Inc. (LHCG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

LHC Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.43.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LHCG shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) remained flat at $44.96 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 35,820 shares. LHC Group has a one year low of $32.04 and a one year high of $47.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.46. The stock has a market cap of $817.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.03.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. LHC Group had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $230 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LHC Group will post $2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keith G. Myers sold 31,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $1,367,313.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,044.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 50,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $2,174,841.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in LHC Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in LHC Group by 17.1% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 71,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in LHC Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 323,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after buying an additional 10,727 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group during the second quarter worth $612,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in LHC Group by 13.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides post-acute healthcare services to patients through its home nursing agencies, community-based services agencies and long-term acute care hospitals (LTACHs). The Company operates through four segments: home health services, hospice services, community-based services and facility-based services.

