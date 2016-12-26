Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 117.39% from the stock’s current price.

LXRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) opened at 15.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.86. The stock’s market cap is $1.58 billion. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $19.62.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.14. The firm earned $27.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4763.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.57) earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 82,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 14,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Lexicon) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development of treatments for human disease. The Company is engaged in the development of two drug candidates: telotristat etiprate (LX1032) and sotagliflozin (LX4211). The Company’s telotristat etiprate, is an orally delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for carcinoid syndrome.

