Lawrence Page Sells 33,332 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Lawrence Page sold 33,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.92, for a total value of $26,829,593.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,683,676.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lawrence Page also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 22nd, Lawrence Page sold 66,664 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.90, for a total value of $53,324,533.60.

On Monday, December 19th, Lawrence Page sold 33,332 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.65, for a total value of $26,753,929.80.

On Friday, November 25th, Lawrence Page sold 33,332 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.38, for a total value of $25,711,638.16.

On Monday, November 21st, Lawrence Page sold 33,332 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.83, for a total value of $25,859,965.56.

On Friday, October 28th, Lawrence Page sold 16,670 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.79, for a total value of $13,799,259.30.

On Thursday, October 27th, Lawrence Page sold 33,332 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $806.49, for a total value of $26,881,924.68.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Lawrence Page sold 33,332 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.20, for a total value of $27,038,918.40.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Lawrence Page sold 33,332 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.25, for a total value of $27,307,241.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Lawrence Page sold 33,332 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.31, for a total value of $27,442,568.92.

On Friday, September 23rd, Lawrence Page sold 33,340 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.75, for a total value of $26,697,005.00.

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) opened at 789.91 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $663.06 and a 52-week high of $816.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $773.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $760.24. The company has a market cap of $544.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.62 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post $34.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 24th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Vetr downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $829.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Nomura reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $925.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $970.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $938.54.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $927,982,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Alphabet by 186.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,435,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,434,000 after buying an additional 934,412 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $498,110,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $481,330,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $474,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company holds interests in Google Inc (Google). The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. Google segment includes Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Apps, Cloud, Android, Chrome, Google Play, and hardware products, including Chromecast, Chromebooks and Nexus, which are sold by the Company.

