Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,174 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 136,423 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. were worth $15,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,025,317 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $783,922,000 after buying an additional 350,052 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 8,929,696 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $513,815,000 after buying an additional 72,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,350,621 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $319,678,000 after buying an additional 356,664 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 29.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,233,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $363,695,000 after buying an additional 1,434,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,085,700 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $221,177,000 after buying an additional 151,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) traded up 0.06% on Monday, hitting $54.25. 1,905,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.70. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.99. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $63.38.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The casino operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Las Vegas Sands Corp. had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm earned $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post $2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s payout ratio is currently 140.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Vetr lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.32 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.

In other news, COO Robert G. Goldstein sold 169,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $10,626,935.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is a developer of destination properties (integrated resorts) that offers accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants and other amenities. The Company owns and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States.

